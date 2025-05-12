Two Manx cricketers have enjoyed success in Jersey this weekend.
Lucy Barnett and Catherine Perry played an an important role as the Western Towers won the European Cricket’s T10 Liberation Series in the Channel Island.
Barnett scored 297 runs over the course of the competition, hitting a high score of 81 not out. She managed four half centuries at a strike rate of 233.85.
The talented Finch Hill all-round also took three wickets at an economy of 8.36.
Perry claimed three wickets at an economy of 10.55 as well as two catches and a run out.
Western Towers triumphed in the tournament that saw them pitted against Eastern Royals and an MCC side in a series of 10-over games.
The matches were streamed live on the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.