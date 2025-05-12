Isle of Man road race champion Ryan Cringle has been sidelined from the TT after suffering injuries in the UK.
The 2023 TT’s top newcomer suffered fractures to spinous processes T3, T4 and T5 when he was high-sided from his 450 KTM during qualifying for round two of the British Supermoto Championship at Teesside Autodrome, near Middlesbrough on Friday.
He was admitted to hospital but travelled home on Sunday morning. He will undergo rehabilitation from his injuries over the coming weeks.
‘I’m in a lot of pain and, of course, very disappointed to find myself in this position just two weeks before the start of the TT. The stars didn’t appear to be aligned for me this year. It’s one of those things,’ he said on Sunday.
Ryan extends thanks to Chris Dowd Racing and Parker Transport Racing for giving him the opportunity to ride their bikes at this year’s TT. He also thanks everyone who helped trackside at the British Supermoto event where he had the accident.
Reigning IRRC road race champion David Datzer sustained serious injuries when he was hit by another rider’s machine at Stare Mesto, Czech Republic nine days ago. He has undergone an operation on his spine but it likely to make a good recovery.
Craig Neve and newcomer Gary McCoy will both miss the TT after crashing during qualifying for the North West 200. Jamie Coward came off during the first Supertwin race on Saturday and was taken to hospital for treatment.