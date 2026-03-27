The 2026 Secondary Schools Netball Finals saw Castle Rushen High School, Ballakermeen High School, Queen Elizabeth II High School and King William’s College compete for this year’s titles, after progressing from a tournament that included all six island secondary schools.
The final matches were held at the Roundhouse and the NSC between March 13 and March 23, with Castle Rushen claiming three of the four titles.
Year 8 Final
The Castletown school secured the Year 8 title with a 22-11 win over King William’s College in a game that highlighted some exciting young talent.
CRHS made a strong start and built an early lead, while KWC continued to compete well throughout, showing determination in both attack and defence.
Player of the Match went to Scarlett Crompton-Heavey.
Year 9 Final
Ballakermeen High School were crowned Year 9 champions after a closely contested 22-18 win over Castle Rushen, played in front of a good crowd.
Castle Rushen started well and took an early lead, but Ballakermeen grew into the game and gradually shifted the momentum.
Both teams produced high-quality netball, with strong defensive pressure and accurate shooting throughout.
Castle Rushen pushed hard in the closing stages, but Ballakermeen held their composure to see out the win.
Dxhuliana Nikolova was named Player of the Match by both umpires for her standout performance.
Year 10 Final
The Year 10 final between Castle Rushen and QEII was one of the closest games of the competition, with Castle Rushen edging a 14-13 victory.
Both teams defended strongly, making scoring chances hard to come by and keeping the game tight throughout.
With neither side able to pull away, it came down to the final moments, where Castle Rushen held on to secure the win.
Darcey Garrett was named Player of the Match for a calm and influential performance.
Senior Final
Castle Rushen High School secured a 29-21 win over King William’s College in the senior final, in a high-quality and competitive match.
Both teams showed strong attacking play and solid defence, with momentum shifting at different points in the game.
King William’s College applied pressure throughout, while Castle Rushen took their chances well to build a lead.
Billie Campbell was named Player of the Match.
This result marks the 25th time Castle Rushen has won the Senior Trophy, underlining their long-standing success in the competition.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Netball said: ‘The 2026 finals showed the depth of talent across school netball, with close games and strong individual performances throughout, bringing the season to a great close and highlighting the continued growth of the sport across all schools.’
Thanks go to Jane Ryder for organising the island’s school netball fixtures, and to the umpires from Isle of Man Netball for their support throughout the competition: Linda Green, Bethan Kneen, Bayleigh Mitchell, Aalish Harris, Fiona Kemp, Adele Bridson, Claire Belcher-Smith and Breesha McLaughlin.
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