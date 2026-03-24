Round two of the Isle of Man Kart Racing Association Championship took place at the Jurby Motordrome on Sunday, with overcast conditions for much of the day before sunshine broke through later in the afternoon.
Drivers across all classes produced plenty of close racing as the season continues to gather momentum.
The Honda Cadet Extreme class, sponsored by Joiner & Carpenter Ltd, opened the day’s action.
Despite the cloudy conditions, the young drivers showed great confidence on track. Finn Clark won the opening two heats, while Jacob Murray took the third.
The final produced an exciting contest, with positions changing throughout.
Novice driver Finn Clark claimed an impressive victory, finishing only 0.244 seconds ahead of Max Boland and Kye Beaumont.
Fellow drivers Jacob Murray, Charlie Simpson, Lewis Beevers and Ethan Lord also drove well. Murray set the fastest lap with a time of 55.36 seconds.
In the Honda Junior Extreme class, Cav Sweeney showed strong pace during the heats, taking all three wins.
The final saw Sweeney and Jamie Burns locked in a close battle from start to finish. Sweeney held firm under pressure to take the chequered flag only 1.022 seconds ahead of Burns.
Jack Kelly finished third, followed by Charlie Lord and Casey Crone. Sweeney also recorded the fastest lap of the race with a time of 52.814 seconds.
The Honda Senior Extreme class saw a dominant performance from Lee Hill, who won all three heats before producing another commanding drive in the final.
Hill pulled clear to win by 0.59 seconds ahead of Chris Drinkwater, with Daniel Jopson finishing third.
Saul Bawden, Jack Bladon and John Pearson also drove well. Chris Drinkwater set the fastest lap of the race with a time of 52.19 seconds.
Thanks go to clerk of the course Stephen Dillon, all the marshals and officials, the medic staff, timekeeper Yvonne Dillon, and Johno’s for providing hot food and refreshments throughout the day.
The next round of the championship takes place at Jurby on Sunday, April 26, starting at approximately 10am.
Spectators are welcome, with hot food and drinks available throughout the day.
Results (finals): Honda Cadet Extreme: 1 Finn Clark; 2; Max Boland; 3, Kye Beaumont; 4, Jacob Murray; 5, Charlie Simpson; 6, Lewis Beevers; 7, Ethan Lord. Honda Junior Extreme: 1, Cav Sweeney; 2, Jamie Burns, 3; Jack Kelly; 4, Charlie Lord, 5, Casey Crone. Honda Senior Extreme: 1 Lee Hill; 2 Chris Drinkwater; 3 Daniel Jopson; 4 Saul Bawden; 5, Jack Bladon; 6, John Pearson.
Championship calendar: Round four June 20-21; Round five July 11-12; Round six August 1-2; Round seven September 5-6; Round eight September 26-27; Round nine October 10-11 and Round 10 November 7-8.
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