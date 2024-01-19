An extremely windy weekend provided the backdrop to a partially disrupted week three of the men’s and women’s hockey leagues.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A suffered a heavy defeat against a clinical and inform Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A in the Men’s Premiership.
In another high-scoring fixture, league leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings A grabbed their third win of the year with an 8-2 victory over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
J. Qualtrough and Co Castletown A notched their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw against Motorworx Valkyrs A.
In the Women’s Premiership Athena Healthcare Harlequins A came away with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against a tough Motorworx Valkyrs A side.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A remained top of the table thanks to a 3-1 win against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
The inter-club derby between J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A and B was postponed because of the windy weather, which made the Castle Rushen HS pitch potentially hazardous.
Exceed Business Services Ramsey A produced a clinical 6-1 win over Canaccord Genuity Vikings B in Men’s Division One.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins B faced a tough 0-5 defeat against Motorworx Valkyrs B.
In a very close game, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B narrowly defeated Canaccord Genuity Vikings C 1-0.
Women’s Division One saw a high-scoring fixture between Motorworx Valkyrs B and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B end 5-2 in favour of the whites.
The remaining fixtures in this league – Canaccord Genuity Vikings B versus J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C versus Exceed Business Services Ramsey A were postponed.
In Men’s Division Two Exceed Business Services Ramsey B defeated J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C 3-1.
The second fixture in this division saw Motorworx Valkyrs C defeat Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts 6-1.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins B grabbed their second win in a row in a 5-3 goalfest result against Motorworx Valkyrs C in Women’s Division Two.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings C beat Exceed Business Services Ramsey B 2-0, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D and E’s inter-club derby was another casualty of the poor weather.
The Under-15s League saw Motorworx Valkyrs beat Athena Healthcare Harlequins 5-3, while Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals beat Canaccord Genuity Vikings 3-1.
Unfortunately due to the adverse weather conditions and disruption to the boats the OAK Group junior teams had their away fixtures in the UK postponed to a later date.