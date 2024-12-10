Mark Cavendish was controversially omitted from the shortlist for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.
The Manx Missile was tipped to be amongst the favourites for the 2024 accolade, having confirmed his status as the greatest sprinter in the history of cycling with his record-breaking victory at the Tour de France during the summer.
His win in Saint Vulbas on July 3 secured an historic 35th stage win at Le Tour, putting him one clear of the legendary Eddy Merckx to end his professional career on a high.
But now, having previously won the BBC SPOTY award in 2011, the Manxman was surprisingly left out of the six-person shortlist which instead features footballer Jude Bellingham, athlete Keely Hodgkinson, darts player Luke Littler, cricketer Joe Root, Para-cyclist Sarah Storey and triathlete Alex Yee.
Cav was similarly omitted in 2021, the same year he won four stages at the TdF to equal the record, with his achievement being labelled one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.
Reaction to the omission has been strong, with many cycling – and sports – fans taking to social media to express their disappointment.
And the Telegraph published an article by senior sports correspondent Tom Cary to shine the spotlight on the BBC, saying: ‘Has Sir Mark Cavendish done something to upset BBC bigwigs? Did he consistently dodge his licence fee while living, training and competing abroad for much of his career?
‘I only ask because this is the second time he has been inexplicably snubbed from the BBC’s Sports Personality shortlist in the space of three years.’
Even politicians have waded in on the debate according to www.road.cc with Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty saying: ‘How is there no space on the SPOTY list for Mark Cavendish in a year when he becomes the all-time greatest stage winner of the Tour de France against the odds; the icing on what was already an incredible sporting comeback?’
While there was no room for Cav on the SPOTY shortlist, it may yet prove to be something of a ruse as the Manx Missile should realistically be in contention for the Lifetime Achievement award instead.
No shortlist is announced for that award, instead it is unveiled on the night.
This year’s awards take place next Tuesday, December 17 and will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.