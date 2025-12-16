The schedule for the new look 2026 edition of the Gran Fondo Isle of Man has been confirmed.
The Altenar-sponsored event has undergone something of a revamp ahead of next year’s two-day cycling festival.
The 2025 edition was the last in its road format, with the organising committee opting to switch focus to the rapidly growing gravel cycling scene.
The inaugural Gran Fondo Gravel and Gran Fondo XC mountain bike races will take place on Sunday, July 26.
Starting in the north of the island, the 100-kilometre route heads to the very top of the Isle of Man before sweeping south through rugged coastline, open moorland and scenic trails, finishing in Castletown.
Featuring some of the iconic climbs so prominent in the End 2 End, the route will twist and turn its way across the island, utilising roads, tracks and private land never before raced over, creating something that is part cycle race and part adventure.
A day earlier on Saturday, July 25 the action begins with two warm-up events: the Minisculo Fondo, a fun, family-friendly event on a half-mile closed-roads circuit designed for children and young riders
Also taking place is the Gran Fondo Challenge, a 50 km non-competitive off-road sportive, starting and finishing in the north of the island.
The events schedule is designed to be inclusive and accessible, welcoming riders of all ages and abilities, with events suited to gravel bikes, mountain bikes, cyclo-cross bikes, e-bikes and, in the case of the Piccolo Fondo, traditional road bikes.
FULL EVENT SCHEDULE:
Saturday, July 25:
11am - Minisculo Fondo
1pm - Gran Fondo Challenge
------
Sunday, July 26:
9.30am - Gran Fondo Gravel
9.30am - Gran Fondo XC MTB
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.