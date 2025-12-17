Summit Grappling Academy took nine members of their Junior Competition Squad to Manchester recently to compete at the Empire Grappling Lancashire Open.
The team brought home three gold, seven silver and two bronze medals.
The island's youngest British champion, Ismael Khalil, won two matches by submission to claim a well-earned silver medal.
Stan Mayers also took claimed a win on points in the semi-final to seal his podium place and bring home silver.
Koa Hamann outclassed her opponent in the nogi division with two triangle choke submission finishes and a top spot on the podium for gold.
Kye Greenhalgh, recently returned from injury, was determined to show his ability on the mat. In his gi division, two submission finishes earned him gold.
In nogi, Kye continued his dominant performance, claiming two wins on points and taking home his second gold of the day.
The team produced good performances all round, with first-time competitors and some competing in new belt divisions.
This outing from the SGA junior competition squad rounds off their competition season and they are already looking to 2026 and building on this year's achievements.
The academy’s next beginners' course starts in January on Tuesdays and Thursdays evenings from 7.30pm. The first sessions take place on January 13 and 15.
‘You will learn alongside other complete beginners, with the six-week course consisting of 12 classes.
‘Gi and Nogi sessions will be covered, while a gi (traditional, heavy cotton uniform) is yours to keep if you sign up as a member on conclusion of the course.’
