The Manx Missile kickstarted his final year as a professional by triumphing at the end of the fourth stage of the Tour of Colombia in trademark style.
After being expertly delivered to the finish in Zipaquirá by his leadout train featuring Harold Tejada, Alexey Lutsenko, Michael Mørkøv and Cees Bol, Cav surged to the line to clinch his 163rd win of a glittering career.
Speaking afterwards, a delighted Cavendish commented: ‘I’m speechless. I was lined up behind my boys in the final kilometre and knew I couldn’t let them down. They were phenomenal. Not just in the final, but the whole day.
‘I’m so proud we could get another stage win here in Colombia. To sprint against Fernando Gaviria in his home country is special too. I was delighted to share the podium with him.’