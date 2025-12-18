Port St Mary continued to tighten their grip on the Division One title in Isle of Man Rifle Association’s Winter League last week with a 481-472 victory over local rivals Castletown, despite missing several regular shooters.
Leading the way was Ben Kelly with 97, while Joseph Proffitt was the standout junior on the night, forcing his way into the Division One team with an impressive 96, his winter league personal-best.
Meanwhile, for the visitors, Ian Arthur and Nigel Christian topped the Castletown scoresheet with 95 apiece.
Laxey secured the Division One points away at Sandsiders, running out 478–452 winners.
Harry Creevy and Adrian Cowin both posted 97s for the travelling side but, despite the defeat, Sandsiders’ Jean Quaye produced the top score of the match with an outstanding 99.
However, the home side took the Division Two points on the strength of numbers.
Douglas also enjoyed success on the road, recording a solid win against Kirk Michael, with Dave Kneale and Dave Humphrey sharing top honours on 96.
DIVISION ONE
Port St Mary v Castletown
Ben Kelly 97 Ian Arthur 95
Paul Clague 96 Nigel Christian 95
Callum Grant 96 Steve Gardner 94
Luke Ennett 96 Richard Arthur 94
Joseph Proffitt (Jr) 96 Duncan Watterson 94
Total 481 472
Sandsiders v Laxey
Jean Quaye 99 Harry Creevy 97
Steve Callus 95 Adrian Cowin 97
Ian Kneale 88 John Wood 96
Phil Kneen 85 Gemma Kermode 95
Kath Barrett 85 Mark Riley 93
452 478
Kirk Michael v Douglas
Jason Brown 94 Dave Kneale 96
Suzanne McKnight 93 Dave Humphrey 96
Richard Kijak 93 Mark Osborn 95
Perryn Watson 92 Christian Eaton 94
Sam Jones 93
372 474
DIVISION TWO
Port St Mary v Castletown
Les Crowe 95 John Brewis 92
Derek Kermode 92 JP Bridson 92
Bree Cubbon (Jr) 92 Robin McFee 92
Kevan Kneale 91 Rhian Masson 92
Ean Brewis 91 Neil Masson 90
461 458
Sandsiders v Laxey
Terry Green 78 Andrew Jessop 92
Julie Quaye 76 Stephen Curphey 87
Joseph Kneale (Jr) 67
221 179
DIVISION THREE
Port St Mary v Castletown
Freddie Sime (Jr) 90 Andrew Bell 90
Hayden East (Jr) 89 Charles Carter 88
James Kennaugh (Jr) 85 Connor O’Kelly 86
Sophie Weldon (Jr) 83
347 264
With the Winter League pausing for Christmas, Port St Mary can take comfort from maintaining their advantage at the top of Division One.
Castletown missed the chance to beat the defending champions while they were short-handed, but still pushed them close in Division Two.
- If you would like to try your hand at target shooting, Castletown Rifle Club is always keen to welcome new members.
The club’s range is located at Castletown Stadium on Malew Road, with club nights held on Thursdays. For more information, email [email protected]
