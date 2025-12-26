Corinthians clinched the Railway Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Peel at the Bowl on Boxing Day.
The final of the Manx Car Store-sponsored competition pitted the top two sides in the Premier League against each other at the national stadium.
The Whites were quick out of the blocks and took an early lead through Sean Doyle's curling shot from outside the area in only the fifth minute of the contest.
But Peel dragged themselves level before half-time courtesy of Lee Gale's 43rd-minute free-kick which ensured the teams turned around all square.
An open contest unfolded after the break as both sides pushed for the all-important next goal and it went the way of Corinthians when Josh Ridings turned home a low cross in the 73rd minutes to make it 2-1.
The westerners attempted to grab another equaliser in the closing stages but the Whites held firm and sealed victory to claim the impressive silverware.
