The penultimate games in the first round of the 2024/25 Isle of Man Basketball Association Senior League season took place at the National Sports Centre on Thursday evening.
First on the court were Cavaliers – still buoyant from their victory over Jets the previous week – who took on Hoops.
Rich Gleig had a storming start for Cavs, sinking a quartet of mid-range shots and quick lay-ups in the opening minutes.
A timeout from coach Peter Dunne saw Hoops tighten their defence and then open up some chances which Danielle Murphy and Gemma Kirkham both took full advantage of.
Cavaliers held a solid lead throughout the first half of the match, shifting the ball and spreading their scoring between multiple options that saw David Boyle, Dan Dunajewski and James Capelan feature heavily.
Hoops struggled against the Cavaliers defence throughout the second quarter, but Daniella Kravela kept them ticking over with a series of nice drives and a swish three-pointer.
Dunajewski had the last shot of the half though with a solid mid-range effort which pushed his team into a 37-20 lead going into half-time.
The third quarter was a punishing affair for Hoops as a lockdown defence contained opportunities while the harsh hoops at the NSC rejected some nice shots.
Cavs continued to shift the ball and rotate personnel through solid effective set plays, opening opportunities for Andy Cregeen to join the scoresheet.
Hoops came back to form in the final quarter though, Becky Dunne and Zoe Kirkham joining the scoring, but it wasn’t enough to catch Cavaliers.
Hoops did manage the most impressive shot of the game though, Gemma Kirkham hitting a buzzer beater three-pointer from well outside the arc that drew cheers from both sides to leave the final score 69-35 to Cavaliers.
- The second match of the evening saw Wolves sink their teeth into SOS Cannons in a high-tempo game.
An opening three-pointer from Corey Pinder started Wolves strong but they were soon caught napping, Cannons effectively exploiting openings in the defence with quick paces and fast breaks down the court.
Rowan Coulter and Gabe Thatcher led the charge, with some nice drives and pull up shots that soon had Cannons opening up a six-point lead.
Choice words during a timeout saw Wolves take to the court with renewed vigour, dominating the next 15 minutes of the half with lockdown defence and solid exploits on offence.
Oliver Hamilton sank a couple of free-throws in the final minute before half-time to end Cannons’ extended drought, but Wolves were well in control, 55-16 at midway point.
Wolves continued to control the play throughout the second half, with outside shooting by Kyle Mills and Oscar Lace racking up points while Cameron Scott dominated the boards.
Cannons found some success in breaking Wolves’ press down the court, although they maintained a frantic pace which led to some unsettled offensive efforts.
Solid outside shooting by Jack Wilkinson and Dylan Evans kept Cannons progressing, but Wolves were never in danger.
A three-point post play from Cameron Scott coupled with a quick lay-up by Michael Pardoe sealed the century and the game for Wolves, making the final score 103-53 at full-time.
- The final game of the evening had Forget Me Not Jets face off against Ravens in a game where both teams were short benched.
It was a balanced affair in the opening quarter, Wayne Mears and Michael Baker dominating the scoring for Jets while Seb Smith and Torryn Jones led the charge for Ravens. It was the experience and pressure of Jets that made the difference as the game wore on and at full-time they were flying high with a 87-46 victory.
- This Thursday sees the final games in the first round of the season as teams jostle for position in the last few weeks before the Christmas break.
First on the hardwood at 7pm is a top-of-the-table clash between Wolves and Jets, the former hoping to maintain their unbroken record while the latter looks to get back on form after an overtime loss to Cavs last week.
Then at 8.30pm there is a double header as Cavs take on Ravens while Pirates face Cannons. All games are played in the NSC Main Hall with free seating provided for spectators.
MARTIN DUNNE