The TISE Men’s Club Championships took place at Castletown Golf Club last weekend.
After the first round on Saturday, immediate past captain Andrew Gerrard (pictured) held an impressive four-shot lead in the seniors’ event with his three-over-par 75 from the white tees.
Alan Rowe and Guy Pickard were on 79 with 2022 seniors winner Simon Murray on 80. The defending seniors champion Sam Skelton was down in fifth position on 81, having incurred a triple bogey on the 15th.
On a nett basis the top three seniors were Andrew Gerrard 68, with Colin C. Magee and Steve McGowan both on 72.
Playing from the black tees and, despite sustaining a quadruple bogey on the 17th, Daryl Callister recorded a two-over-par 74 to hold a two-shot lead over both the defending men’s club champion Andrew Challenor and fellow island player Chris Kneen.
Just out of the podium places, Gez Bradley was fourth on 78 with Martin Young a further shot back. In addition, Young had carded the best nett score with 69, ahead of Juan Costain 71 and Dan Williams on 74.
Going out in reverse order on Sunday morning, the earlier starters had the best of the weather with the wind whipping-up around lunchtime. This was significant for Skelton as he and Murray went round in a hurry, thus avoiding most of the flurry.
Subsequently, Skelton shot the best gross score of the day which helped him to retain his senior title by a fantastic five strokes on 81+80=161.
Another early starter, 2021 seniors champion Andy Lagden posted the second-best gross of the day and so finished on 85+81=166. This moved him up from seventh on Saturday to second spot overall. Pickard remained third with 79+91=170.
Unfortunately, the overnight seniors leader, Gerrard, who was in the last group out, had a torrid time and slipped to sixth overall with 75+102=177.
In contrast, ‘Metronome Mel’ Todd carefully carded the third best gross score and his 86/72 was the best seniors nett score of the day. But the overall best nett senior prize went to Magee who, on 146, was five strokes superior to Skelton’s 151.
After two marvellous rounds nothing could separate the overnight men’s championship leader Callister (74+75=149) and the current club champion Challenor (76+73=149).
Callister’s double bogey on the Road Hole could have cost him dear, but Challenor returned the compliment with a slippery six on the ‘gorge-us’ 18th, so a four-hole playoff was needed to conclude the championship.
It was now blowing a hooley. Callister escaped from a greenside bunker to halve the 1st, although it was a struggle to putt with oscillating balls. They both made regulation fours on the 2nd.
Challenor uncharacteristically skied the next tee shot and had to fight for his five on the long 3rd. Callister couldn’t capitalise as his approach shot was short and right, as was his third.
Consequently, Callister needed to clip it close but couldn’t and carded a six. Ultimately, this cost him the championship as they halved their final hole.
Scratch player Callister offered his hand to Challenor, the successful defending club champion, and it was probably of little consolation for the runner-up that he had posted the best nett overall score of 149, matching Martin Young’s 169/149.
Kneen, who shot four over on both days, finished third and his overall nett score of 152/150 was equalled by Juan Costain with 170/150.
It is the women’s turn this coming Sunday and club champion Lynda Simpson will be looking to replicate Challenor and Skelton’s feat by retaining her title. It would be her sixth title in a row.
Non-members should note that on Saturday the Alan Christian Cup takes place. This 4BBB pairs competition is open to all, so call 822211 if you would like to experience ‘the Links Effect’.
MALCOLM LAMBERT