Douglas Lawn Tennis Club is hosting an International Island Tennis Tournament between Sunday (June 22) and Friday (June 27).
The event at the Kensington Road courts will feature teams who normally complete in the Island Games as there is no tennis in Orkney next month.
Visiting teams from the Cayman Islands, Faroe Islands and Jersey will join the Isle of Man to compete over six events, the first of these being a team event which will commence on Sunday at 10am.
This will be a round robin event with all teams playing each other in the best of two singles and one doubles competition.
Following completion of this on Monday, the men’s and women’s singles will commence followed by the mixed doubles event on Tuesday and the men’s and women's doubles events on Wednesday. The finals of the mixed doubles are scheduled for Thursday afternoon with the other singles and doubles events concluding on Friday.
Isle of Man squad: Charlotte Clarke, Sarah Long, Ava Austerberry, Kathy Yamazaki, Tania Thomas, Orry Farnworth, Marc Chinn, Jayden Go, Nerijus Gricevicius, Nick Reeder, Andrew Maxwell, Jos Woolford and Chris Mash.
