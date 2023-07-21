The overall winners of the last two UCI Gran Fondo Isle of Man cycling events will be going head-to-head in this Sunday’s eighth edition.
Former Tour de Yorkshire winner Chris Lawless is a late addition, having won last year. He is now riding for the Lotto–Dstny Development Team.
The 27-year-old has made the Isle of Man his home and knows the challenging parcours well, he uses it as part of his regular training regime.
Teenager Tyler Hannay, winner in 2021, recently signed for Cornwall-based Saint Piran, alongside fellow Ramsey men Tom and Leon Mazzone.
Hannay is also expected to go well in the 85-mile race, much of which is either on fully-closed or one-direction roads.
Now powered by Santander International, the main event (involving more than 360 riders) will start from Mooragh Park at 9.30am, followed by a shorter 40-mile Medio Fondo at 9.45am.
The Piccolo Fondo is over a flatter 20-mile route round the Northern Plains, starting at 10am.
The two-day event commences tomorrow morning (Saturday) with a time trial over the TT Course from Ramsey to the Bungalow.
Minisculo called off
Unfortunately the Minisculo event for youths - scheduled for 4pm - has been called off because of the weather. In a statement, organisers said: 'With the worst of the weather conditions scheduled later in the afternoon, we regret to confirm that the Minisculo Fondo has been cancelled.
'Given the forecast, the typical ‘Mini Fondo’ experience would not be possible and it would not be enjoyable for our younger participants and their safety could be compromised.
'We will look at options to run the Minisculo Fondo separately at a later date and will communicate plans once they are known.'
Sunday's schedule remains as originally planned at the moment.
Full preview in the Manx Independent.