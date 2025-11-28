The Isle of Man table tennis squad recently returned from the 2025 Home Countries International Tournament in Dublin with their heads held high, having tested themselves against some of the finest players in the British Isles.
Held at the Dublin National Basketball Arena, the prestigious biennial event saw the Manx team compete alongside England, Scotland, Wales, Jersey, Guernsey and hosts Ireland.
While the Isle of Man contingent returned empty-handed in terms of silverware, the experience gained against such high-calibre opposition will prove invaluable for this latest group of talented players.
The tournament opened on Friday and Saturday with the team events, played in a gruelling round-robin format.
The Isle of Man fielded a blend of youth and experience, with a senior men's team consisting of island stalwarts Scott Lewis and Darren Smethurst, a junior boys pairing of Amit Lanin and Dan Levine, and a cadet boys duo of Liav Lanin and Henry Weaver.
Guided by coaches Maggie Mulhern and Malc Lewis, the Manx players faced a baptism of fire against formidable squads from the home nations.
Despite the stiff competition and the relentless schedule, the team acquitted themselves extremely well, producing some tightly contested matches and pushing their opponents in several close encounters.
Sunday saw the focus shift to the individual knockout competitions, where the Manx players were pitted against the tournament’s top seeds.
In the senior men’s singles, Scott Lewis faced a daunting challenge against England’s Jakub Piwowar.
The latter, one of the rising stars of English table tennis, proved an extremely challenging opponent, but Lewis battled hard in a match that showcased the high standard of play required at this level.
Team-mate Smethurst was also handed a tough draw, going up against Scotland’s Martin Johnson. Smethurst, known for his competitive spirit and classy playing style, worked tirelessly to disrupt the Scotsman’s rhythm but ultimately bowed out to the superior consistency of his opponent.
In the senior men's doubles, Lewis and Smethurst teamed up to represent the island, bringing their long-standing partnership to the table against a field of elite pairings.
The tournament was a significant learning curve for the island’s younger players. In the junior boys category, Amit Lanin and Dan Levine stepped up to compete in both singles and doubles.
Facing seasoned juniors from Ireland and Wales, the pair showed flashes of brilliance and resilience that will bode well for their future development. Amit in particular faced a huge test when he played Gavin Yuan, who went on to win the junior event.
In the cadet boys division, Liav Lanin and Henry Weaver - the youngest members of the squad - gained their first taste of major international competition. Competing in a field of highly-drilled young athletes, they displayed commendable temperament and determination.
Off the table the Isle of Man was also well-represented amongst the officials, with Darren Shaw and Mike Levine travelling as umpires, ensuring the island played a full role in the smooth running of the tournament.
Reflecting on the weekend, the consensus is one of positivity. While the scoreboard may not have gone the Isle of Man’s way, the exposure to such high-quality competition is exactly what is needed to drive the sport forward locally.
The players now return to domestic action with a clearer benchmark of the levels required to compete on the international stage.
A huge thank you must go to sponsor Manx Ocean Crewing Group who kindly subsidised the players’ travel and accommodation costs for the weekend.
KEN MITCHELL
