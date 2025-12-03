Isle of Man disability darts star Darren Kennish continued his superb season with a flawless weekend in Scotland, securing another impressive double by winning both the World Paradarts BDDA Scottish Classic and the Scottish Open.
The November trip north marked a return to a venue that had already brought Kennish major success earlier in the year, when he claimed the Alba Classic and Alba Open in May.
This latest ‘double double’ confirms his status as one of the most consistent and dangerous players on the World Paradarts circuit.
Scottish Classic
Kennish opened his weekend in determined fashion during the Scottish Classic, easing through the round-robin phase with comfortable 2-0 victories over Scotland’s Charlie Kay and rising talent Rayhana Raina.
In the semi-finals he faced Wales international Mick Jones, producing a composed and clinical performance to secure a 3-1 win and book his place in the final.
The title decider against England’s Phil Lees proved a dramatic affair. After falling 3-2 behind, Kennish dug deep to reel off the final two legs, turning the match on its head to seal a superb 4-3 victory.
The comeback win delivered his first trophy of the weekend and set the tone for what was to follow.
Scottish Open
Less than 24 hours later, Kennish returned to the oche for the Scottish Open and once again showed the consistency and composure that has defined his recent form.
He began with assured 2-0 wins over Mark Armour and Jones, before sweeping aside Kay with a dominant 3-0 semi-final victory.
That set up a rematch with Lees, who had been in excellent form throughout the tournament and was widely praised for some of the best darts of his season.
But Kennish, locked in and riding the confidence of the previous day, delivered a superb performance to win the final 4-1, completing yet another Scottish double.
BUSY YEAR
The latest triumphs add to what has already been a demanding year for Kennish, whose 2025 campaign has included injury setbacks and illness, but also multiple titles and deep runs in ranking events across Europe.
Although he will unfortunately miss the prestigious Lakeside Classic and Masters due to ill health - something he had been looking forward to all season - he ends the year on a high, proving once again that he remains among the elite in wheelchair darts.
THANKS
Kennish expressed heartfelt thanks to those who continue to support his journey on and off the oche: ‘A massive thank you to my wonderful wife and my family for their constant support.
‘Also to Horizon Darts and Laserdarts for my signature darts and fantastic new shirt, JP Corry Isle of Man, Tim Presley of Corkill and Callow Funerals, and Isle of Man Sport Aid for all their help throughout the year.’
With the 2026 season approaching, Kennish is currently seeking additional sponsors to help support his travel and competition schedule.
