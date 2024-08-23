Isle of Man equestrian Lynda Christian and her pony team of Shetlands triumphed in the Certius Championship carriage-driving competition held at the David Broome Event Centre in Monmouthshire recently.
The first day of the event consisted of dressage and cones, while the second involved obstacles.
At the end of the competition, Christian was crowned national pony team champion for the second time.
Competing with four ponies means a team of helpers is needed. Therefore, Lynda would like to thank Helen Squires for back-stepping, Megan Carruthers (and Rina), Jocyline Rosenberg, Tricia Kissack and Roz Corkill for making the journey down to help for the weekend.
She would also like to thank the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for its continued support.