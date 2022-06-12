Christian qualifies for British champs

Local carriage driver and Manx Harness Club member Lynda Christian and her KWPN horse JC competed in Scotland recently.

The duo were participating in their first horse driving trial three-day event for two years at Hopetoun in West Lothian.

Taking the lead in the open horse class after dressage then leading the class throughout the competition, they went on to take the win.

Therefore, Christian and JC have now qualified for the British National Championships in Wales this September.