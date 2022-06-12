Christian qualifies for British champs
Thursday 16th June 2022 9:00 am
Lynda Christian and JC
Local carriage driver and Manx Harness Club member Lynda Christian and her KWPN horse JC competed in Scotland recently.
The duo were participating in their first horse driving trial three-day event for two years at Hopetoun in West Lothian.
Taking the lead in the open horse class after dressage then leading the class throughout the competition, they went on to take the win.
Therefore, Christian and JC have now qualified for the British National Championships in Wales this September.
Lynda would like to thank her grooms Sam Carroll and Jenny Carfrae plus the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for the continued support.
