Karl Clark has been named as the Canada Life Player of the Month for February.
The St Mary’s defender has been in excellent form of late, producing a string of fine performances in the Saints’ backline in the Premier League over the last few weeks.
The former FC Isle of Man player helped the Bowl outfit remain unbeaten throughout the month, playing a key role in victories over Laxey and Braddan as well as in the Saints draw with St John’s.
As such, he impressed Eric Clague’s player ratings panel to the tune of 7.5 points which was enough to see him clinch the monthly award just ahead of Peel’s Tomas Brown.
The latter finished half a mark behind Clark after continuing his own excellent season with several standout performances for the westerners to help them maintain their title charge.
Brown kicked off the month with a brace against Douglas Royal and followed it up with another goal against Marown as well as a good display in the top-of-the-table clash with Ayre United at Douglas Road to garner a total of seven points and seal the Young Player of the Month accolade.
That was one mark ahead of his Peel team-mate Luke Doherty who also continued his impressive campaign for the Sunset City side.
The defender also excelled during the month, keeping a clean sheet against Royal and Marown plus frustrating Ayre in the aforementioned title clash in the west.
Those performances have helped Doherty move up into the top five in the overall standings for the 2023-24 Premier League season with a total of 23 points, the same as team-mate Taylor Andrews.
And it’s another Peel star who leads the way overall in the battle for the Gordon Clague Football Writers’ Player of the Year award, Lee Gale with 37 points.
Leading points scorers for February:
Karl Clark (St Mary’s) 7.5 points
Tomas Brown (Peel) 7
Luke Doherty (Peel) 6
Sam Ingham (St John’s) 5.5
Chris Walsh (St Mary’s) 5.5
Will Cowin (Laxey) 5
Luke Murray (St John’s) 5
Leading players for the 2023-24 season:
Lee Gale (Peel) 37 points
Danny Oram (Ayre Utd) 27
Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd) 24
Taylor Andrews (Peel) 23
Luke Doherty (Peel) 23
Johnny Shields (Ayre Utd) 22
Matty Woods (Peel) 21.5
Joe Bergquist (St Mary’s) 20
Tomas Brown (Peel) 20
Tom Cowin (Laxey) 20
Sam Ingham (St John’s) 20