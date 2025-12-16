Colin Moore, long-time secretary of Peel Association Football Club, has been made an honorary Freeman of the Town in recognition of his long and loyal service to the club.
The ceremony took place at Peel Town Hall last week, hosted by the Commissioners and attended by the entire committee of Peel AFC.
Colin is also secretary of Peel Coal Fund - a charity set-up last century to assist needy residents of the town with their heating bills - so his devotion to the town is spread considerably wider than the football club.
He was assistant secretary of the football club between 1980 and 2001, since when he has been secretary.
As well as being a life member he is also in his second spell as the club’s council representative on the Isle of Man Football Association.
His 45 seasons continuous service as secretary will only be rivalled next season (presuming he is elected) by the late Tommy Wilson who held the position from 1936 to 1982, including the Second World War when Peel AFC closed down and ‘Peel Football Club’ briefly organised matches.
Colin has been the author or co-author of four publications on Manx football covering centenary histories of Peel AFC, IoM Football Association, St Mary’s AFC and Castletown MFC.
‘When I assumed the role as secretary I found there were no records of the club prior to 1934, so I spent Saturday mornings down at Peel Guardian Office with Fred Palmer digging out information from his newspaper files,’ said Colin.
Currently re-writing a history of Peel AFC (he has reached 1959-60 season), he has unearthed much interesting information regarding former players and the social history of Peel which has led to hosting presentations on the club for Peel Heritage Trust and Lonan Men’s Fellowship.
Colin is the Manx representative of RSSSF – the worldwide organisation of football statisticians.
Peel AFC committee was joined on the night by club patron Colin Gerrard, president David Craine, chairman Sean Dickinson, life members David and Elaine Cain, Derek Brown and former MHK Hazel Hannan.
Ex-players Eddie Convery, Steven Corkill, Robert Cottier and a host of other guests were also in attendance.
Most of the commissioners were there, chairman Ray Harmer made the presentation, while Christine Moughtin had done much of the preparatory work for the special occasion.
It’s more than 10 years since former Police Sergeant John Teare was the last recipient of the award. Other previous recipients included the late staunch charitable worker/volunteer May Teare and Commander Green who ran 3rd Peel Scouts for several decades.
A keen race walker since 1999 Colin has competed in numerous events, including the Parish Walk. ‘I try not to miss one,’ he said. He has also competed in events afar away as Gloucester and Rotterdam.
His first clear memory of a match was the 1969 Railway Cup final at King George V Park Bowl with his late father Tom, when Peel defeated Pulrose United 4-2. Wilf Lowey netted a hat-trick and Keith McQuillan scored the other.
‘Mac could score goals for fun, and the other stand-out player of that period was powerful midfielder Robert Teare, but if I had to choose the most talented player I’ve seen pull on a Peel shirt it would be Nick Hurt.
‘Andy Crennell and Steven “Squeak” Corkill were also exceptional players. Peel has been blessed over the years.’
