Grant Thomson rode extremely well in the Stars at Darley meeting over the weekend, ultimately finishing seventh overall in a strong line-up of riders.
Riding his 600cc Honda, he qualified 15th for the feature race on day one, finishing 11th with a fastest lap of 57.1 seconds.
On Sunday he again qualified 15th but finished sixth in what was a wet race. Charlie Nesbitt won overall from Rob Hodson, with Nesbitt’s team-mate John McGuinness fourth overall on the second of the MasterMac Honda Fireblades.
The popular Darley Moor two-day meeting also included a full programme of support races. Thomson won three of the four 600 class races for first overall both days.
In the open class he had a fourth and third on day one for third overall, rounding off the weekend with a double victory on Sunday to complete what he described as a class day’s racing.