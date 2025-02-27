The winter clay shooting season is officially over at Blue Point – even if there are no guarantees we have seen an end to the wintry weather just yet.
Not that the horrible conditions stopped Marty Kneen from turning on the style at Ayre Clay Target Club’s final Sportrap shoot of the season.
Sponsored by Manx Vehicle Glass, the ACTC winter league finale attracted 15 shooters on Sunday with heavy winds and some driving rain making a difficult layout that little bit harder.
Kneen was not deterred though and hit an impressive 40 out of 50 targets to emerge as the victor.
That pushed Jamie Hancox into second spot, again with a fine 38, with Alan Brew, Bob Corlett, Corina Moffatt and Arthur Hayes completing the top six.
Giulio Fabrizio got his passport stamped for a rare outing up north and it was well worth the journey as he topped C class from Jeff Corkill and Nicky Barnett.
Results:
Class A: 1, Marty Kneen 40; 2, Alan Brew 37; 3, Bob Corlett 36. Class B: 1, Jamie Hancox 38; 2, Corina Moffatt 36; 3, Arthur Hayes 35. Class C: 1, Giulio Fabrizio 32; 2, Jeff Corkill 28; 3, Nicky Barnett 26.
The club would like to thank all the competition sponsors in all disciplines throughout its winter league programme.
This Sunday (March 2), Blue Point will host a fun ‘pool’ shoot to kick off the new summer season from 10am.
The club’s fixtures are all available on its website ayreclaytargetclub.com, as well as the results of the winter league.
JAMES DAVIS
