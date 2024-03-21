Round one of the Tower Insurance DTL league was held at Meary Veg, Santon where 17 competitors took part in misty conditions. Joint leaders after the first round were Peter Lowe and Mark Riley, both scoring 23/68,
Jack Clague was one point behind on 23/67 in third, with Peter Kelly next on 22/66 and John Moore 23/65. Making up the top six were Rob Corlett 23/63 and George Davies 22/63.
After the second round Jeff Corkill was third in C class on 35/99, with Mike Whitehead second on 39/110, but winning with a score of 39/114 was Brian Kelly.
In B class Jack Clague was third on 42/122, Moore second on 44/126 and Davies taking the spoils with the only straight of the day 47/135.
Kelly was third in A class on 43/129, with Riley second 46/135 and Lowe top of the class on 46/136.
Results - A class: 1, P. Lowe 46/136; 2, M. Riley 46/135; 3, P. Kelly 43/129. B class: 1, G. Davies 47/135; 2, J. Moore 44/126; 3, J. Clague 42/122. C class: 1, B. Kelly 39/114; 2, M. Whitehead 39/110; 3, J. Corkill 35/99.
The mist lifted in the afternoon for the first round of the Sadler Agricultural Supplies ABT league, and again Lowe was at the front after the first round along with Steven Craine, both scoring 22, with Riley in third place on 20.
After the second round Craine was out on his own with 41points, followed by Lowe and Stan Skinner on 39.
Results – 1, S. Craine 22+19=41; 2=, P. Lowe 22+17 and S. Skinner 18+21=39.
The first round of the Manx Petroleum Olympic Skeet league was also held and Giulio Fabrizio was the winner with 40 points from Jeff Corkill 37 and Dave Corlett 30.
This Sunday is round one of the Dave and Pam Corlett Pro Sporting League. Duty officers are B. Faragher and B. Kelly.
Peter Kelly