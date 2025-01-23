The third round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Utopia Hair Salon-sponsored Winter Series English Skeet League was held at Meary Veg, Santon on Sunday.
A field of 22 competitors took part in dull, cold but dry conditions.
The leader after the first round was Paul Mihailovits with a perfect 25 straight, while in joint second place on 24 were Stan Cross and James Simpson, with nine shooters tying for fourth place on 23.
After a short break the second round got underway even in duller conditions but this did not affect Mihailovits who recorded his second straight to make it 50 straight to put him in an unbeatable position in A class and overall.
Second in A class went to Stan Cross who also hit a straight in his second round, with James Simpson in third place on 48.
In B class there was a tie for first place between Mark Hepworth and George Davies on 44, with Giulio Fabrizio taking third place on 41 points.
There was also a tie for first place in C class between David Morgan and Chris Workman on 43, with Mike Whitehead finishing third on 42.
Results: A Class 1, P. Mihailovits 265, 25=50; 2, S. Cross 24, 25=49; 3, J. Simpson 24, 24=48. B Class 1=, M. Hepworth 23, 21 and G. Davies 23, 21=44; 3, G. Fabrizio 17, 24=41. C Class 1=, C. Workman 23, 20 and D. Morgan 19, 24=43; 3, M. Whitehead 23, 19=42.
This Sunday is the fourth and final round of the Cu-Plas Callow Winter Series DTL League. Duty officers this week are S. and M. Cross.
PETER KELLY