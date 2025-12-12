Castletown Rifle Club’s John Paul Bridson secured his first association shoulder-to-shoulder competition, the R.T.D. Stott, at the Sulby and District Rifle Range recently.
This was a double-card, three-quarters handicap event, held on a Wednesday evening during the cold snap at the end of November.
Bridson had been on a poor run of form in the Winter League going into the mid-week event, saying: ‘I knew my handicap would be favourable, and I’d had a better score on the Monday,’ referring to his 96 against Sandsiders.
‘So I fancied my chances and, when the weather turned cold, I knew the field would be depleted.’
On-form Laxey shooters John Wood and Adrian Cowin also turned out, looking to build on their Veterans and Oak Memorial Trophy wins.
But, despite Wood shooting a possible on his second card, his total - once his handicap was added - was only enough for third place.
Bridson’s gun score of 196, the highest of the evening, together with his 5.2 handicap, was enough to push Sulby stalwart Pete Webb into second.
Results: 1, John Paul Bridson (Castletown) 97 & 99 = 201.2; 2, Peter Webb (Sulby) 95 & 96 = 199.2; 3, John Wood (Laxey) 95 & 100 = 197; 4, Adrian Cowin (Laxey) 93 & 95 = 190.6; 5, James Allanson (Sulby) 81 & 91 = 182.6; 6, Darran Smith (Sulby) 80 & 83 = 172.4.
Bridson added: ‘My first card didn’t look too promising down the scope afterwards, but I settled into a better rhythm on the second and felt confident the shots were going into the middle as soon as I squeezed the trigger.
'Postal comps are good to win, but a shoulder-to-shoulder competition means more.’
- Any business or organisation that would like to sponsor one of Isle of Man Rifle Association’s competitions - contact the secretary for more details at [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.