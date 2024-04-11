The sun shone for the second round of the Down the Line summer league at Ayre Clay Target Club’s Blue Point range on Sunday – and so did veteran marksman Alan Wade.
In the Field and Range-sponsored competition, Wade was the leader in the field, finishing ahead of son Arran and the versatile Kevin Oates to top A class and seal first place.
The A class boys and girls didn’t have it their own way though, with B class shooters Ted Kermeen and Nigel Moffatt performing well to claim the overall runners-up positions.
Kevin Airey led home C class from Tony Tongue and Jeff Corkill.
Results: Class A 1, Alan Wade 46/133; 2, Arran Wade 39/115; 3, Kevin Oates 40/110.
Class B 1, Ted Kermeen, 44/126; 2, Nigel Moffatt 41/119; 3, Alan Kinrade 38/107.
Class C 1, Kevin Airey 37/103; 2, Tony Tongue 31/89; 3, Jeff Corkill 31/88.
The second rounds of the Olympic Skeet and Olympic Trap summer leagues were held in the afternoon, with Davey Clague triumphing in the Skeet from Jeff Corkill and Rob Watterson edging ahead of Jake Keeling in the trap.
There are two more competitions at Blue Point this weekend on Sunday (April 14). The second round of the 50-bird summer Sporting league takes place in the morning from 10am.
Then it’s the annual ACTC side-by-side competition in the afternoon, again over 50 targets. Entries close at 1pm.
JAMES DAVIS