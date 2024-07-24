The second round of Manx MTB Enduro’s summer series, sponsored by Sierra Accounts, took place last Sunday.
A strong entry of 61 riders took to the trails in the southern cluster of plantations over four timed stages.
Riders set off from South Barrule to Cringle via Corlea for the first stage, then over to Kerrowdhoo above Dalby for the second. There was then a long climb back up and over to Cringle for the third stage, before finishing in South Barrule plantation.
Team Bikestyle riders Jacob McCanney and Joshua Kelly were the leading duo throughout, with McCanney taking the victory by a comfortable 15 seconds over series leader Kelly. Completing the leaderboard was Harry Corrin.
In the e-bike class there was a close finish between Will Harrison and Stephen Teare, with Harrison taking the win by five seconds.
Third, with a solid ride, was Andy Hollis, while Saskia Kelly enjoyed a narrow victory over event sponsor Jacalyn Riding in the women’s e-bike class.
Manx MTB Enduro would like to thank Jackie at Sierra Accounts for sponsoring the event as well as flipping some burgers later. Also DEFA for the use of the plantations and the wooden classroom at South Barrule, not forgetting all the marshals, the Digbat dig crew, Matt for timing the event and Jack at Event Fire and Medical Services.
The next Manx MTB event is on September 22 after a break during August. Follow the club website and social media pages for the latest event information.
BEN COLLINS