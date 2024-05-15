The Race the Sun relay event round the coastal footpath takes place on Saturday, starting from Peel Promenade at 5.10am.
The fundraising team event is in aid of The Children's Centre and sponsored by Atla Group.
It is being run in the anti-clockwise direction.
- Manx Harriers is hosting a 5km walk (with supporting junior races),and a 5km run for under-15 and older athletes over the NSC perimeter roadway this evening (Thursday).
Enter at Manx Harriers’ clubhouse from 5pm to 6.30pm. Walks start 6.30pm, run at 7.30.
Entry fees for seniors, veterans and U20s are £6 (attached) and £10 (unattached). U17s and age groups below £3.
Volunteer marshals are required.
- Round two of the club’s Dave Phillips promenade/headlands running series takes place tomorrow (Friday).
Sign on from 6.15 at Roots by the Sea. Races for under-nines upwards commence at 7pm from opposite the Creg Malin.