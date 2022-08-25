Come and try it table tennis sessions ahead of new season
As the new table tennis season approaches, most league players will soon be dusting off their bats and thinking about how they can maintain the same playing standards.
Or perhaps they will try to arrange some practice sessions in the hope of better performance and possibly improved results.
Table tennis is a sport for all and in the local league there is a diverse range of ages, gender, and abilities, split between three divisions to accommodate differing playing standards. There is always room for newcomers though, so anyone interested in trying it out as a sport or pastime can come and do so.
It’s a sociable sport, it keeps you fit and at the same time it can be extremely competitive. Isle of Man Table Tennis Association has a number of venues around the island, with coaches on hand to welcome new players.
The venues are as follows:
National Sport Centre, Groves Road, Douglas - Wednesday evenings 5.30-6.30pm for juniors aged from 8-17 years old.
The drop-in coaching sessions cost only £1 each, with bats and balls provided if needed. The sessions start on September 14 and run through to Christmas, after which the Manx Youth Games sessions will begin.
l Ballakermeen School (Douglas Table Tennis Club) - sessions run from 6-8pm on Monday evenings, age range is up to 18 years old. The sessions take place in the Ballakermeen gym.
The cost per session is £3 per person, with bats and balls available if required. A table tennis practice robot is on site and a qualified coach on hand for advanced practice.
Sessions are scheduled to recommence September 12.
l Ramsey Grammar School - sessions are on Thursday evenings in the school gym between 6.30-7.30pm for juniors and 8.30-9.30pm for adults who wish to try table tennis out.
The cost is £2 for juniors and £3 for the adults. The sessions commence Thursday, September 15.
l Buchan School - sessions will be held on Tuesday evenings in the gym between 7-9pm, with the cost being £4 for adults and £2 for juniors.
The sessions are a mix of adults and juniors. The hall has five tables, with bats and balls provided if required. The start date will be available soon via the association’s Facebook page.
The group consists of league players, juniors, and some non-league players - all newcomers are welcome.
l Follow local table tennis on the Isle of Man Table Tennis Association Facebook page, or contact Ken Mitchell at [email protected]
