It’s the final group fixture in the Manx Cup this Saturday when Vagabonds take on Southern Nomads at Ballafletcher.
Who can qualify for the final will depend on the result of Wednesday night’s game between Ramsey and Vagas.
Vagas have had a well-documented tough run in the league and with two cup games in four days this is continuing.
They’ve had a big reversal against Douglas in their cup opener but wins against Ramsey and Nomads will give them a berth in the final.
Nomads mathematically could still qualify but their chances will hang on other results, bonus points and perhaps even points difference.
The Nomads’ backline however, at full strength, is a potent attacking weapon, not that Vagas are slouches in that area.
This could be close as previous meetings between the two have shown.
Kick-off is 2.15pm.
DAVE CHRISTIAN