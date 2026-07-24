Alfie Bezance described making his Commonwealth Games debut as a ‘cool experience’ after competing in the para-powerlifting final on Friday evening.
The 17-year-old, who had the honour of being Team Isle of Man’s flagbearer during Thursday evening’s opening ceremony, was in action in the men’s heavyweight final at the SEC Armadillo in front of friends and family.
Competing in group B, the Manx teenager was first out into the arena but showed no signs of any nerves as he smoothly executed a clean lift with his opening effort of 163kg.
Further clean lifts followed at 170kg and 172kg – considerably more than his body weight of 104.8kg - which earned a score of 101.9 points to finish fourth in his group.
Speaking afterwards, the reigning Isle of Man Disability Sportsperson of the Year was delighted to make his Games debut and was happy with how it went.
'It was a really exciting and cool experience. I'm really happy with my performance. I probably had a little bit more left on the last lift but that just comes with experience, knowing how much you have left.
‘I wouldn't say I did [have any nerves at being first on stage]. I think it's actually quite nice to be first out - the most recognisable person.
‘I'd say into this competition there wasn't much pressure. In past competitions, there's been like pressure for medals or to even win, set records and stuff.
‘But in this competition, it was kind of just gaining some good experience and there was not really any pressure to hit any numbers.
‘I had loads of people supporting me. My mum brought a Manx flag and I think my dad did too.’
So what’s next for the talented teen? ‘I'm basically done with main competitions this year. I've got smaller English championships towards the end of the year and then next year I'm not going to have as many competitions because I've got my A-Levels.
‘But in a few years' time hopefully another Commonwealth Games, and we'll see about the Paralympics.’
Bezance also reflected on the opening ceremony, when he became the Isle of Man’s youngest flagbearer at the Commonwealth Games.
'I thought it was a really good experience, although I couldn't quite get the flag straight so I was fiddling around a bit the whole time!
‘But yeah, it was a really cool experience with loads of people watching.’
Follow the team’s progress on this website and on our social platforms, as well as the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent and Isle of Man Courier newspapers.
Media Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games coverage is brought to you in association with Canaccord Wealth.
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