Isle of Man gymnast Harry Eyres has spoken of his delight at making his Commonwealth Games debut earlier today (Thursday).
The 20-year-old competing in the artistic gymnastics at the Glasgow International Arena on the first full day of competition at the 23rd-edition of the Games.
Eyres was in action in sub-division one of men’s individual all-around qualifying and went up against a strong international field.
The Manx gymnast's highest score came on the vault where he recorded marks of 12.800 on vault, while also impressing on the floor with an effort 11.650.
His other scores were 10.950 on parallel bars, 10.700 on the pommel horse, 10.350 on rings and 10.100 on the horizontal bar for a combined score of 66.550.
Speaking afterwards, a delighted Harry spoke about making his Games debut, saying: ‘Amazing! Really happy, a great experience.
‘The competition was really high and it's only going to get higher throughout the day. It's going to be really good, but I’m really happy.’
Asked about competing in front of such a large crowd, he added: ‘Fantastic. It was a massive crowd and it was really good to push along throughout the competition, something I've never really done before this big.
‘I’m really happy [with how it went] - I couldn't really ask for much more. There were a few little mistakes in there, but I was overall really happy with it.’
He also spoke about Thursday’s opening ceremony, saying: ‘It was amazing. Really cool to be a part of that and my first real experience.’
Follow the team’s progress on this website and on our social platforms, as well as the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent and Isle of Man Courier newspapers.
Media Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games coverage is brought to you in association with Canaccord Wealth.
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