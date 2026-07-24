Team Isle of Man’s athletes will be in action across four sports today (Friday) at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Day two of the 23rd edition of the event sees a large number of the Manx contingent get their Games campaigns underway, with swimmers, gymnasts, and a para powerlifter all in action.
Also competing are the island’s bowlers who took to the indoor green on day one when Mark McGreal got off to a winning start.
Artistic gymnast Harry Eyres gets Friday’s action underway when he begins his Games campaign in the men’s individual qualification at the Glasgow International Arena.
The busiest venue for the Isle of Man will be the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, where eight swimmers are due to compete across four individual events, as well as two relay races.
Lauren Dennett and Kiera Prentice will line up in the women’s 400 metres freestyle, while Libby Curphey takes on the women’s 200m backstroke.
In the men’s events, Charles Foster and Harry Robinson are both entered in the 50m backstroke, with Zack Bellhouse and Alex Turnbull competing in the 100m breaststroke.
The island will also field teams in both the women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relays later in the day.
There is also action at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), where para powerlifter Alfie Bezance – who was Isle of Man flagbearer in Thursday’s opening ceremony – will compete in the men’s heavyweight (over 72kg) competition.
Meanwhile, the Isle of Man’s bowlers continue at the SEC, where Paula Garrett and Caroline Whitehead face Zambia in their women’s pairs sectional match.
- The 2026 Commonwealth Games continued until Sunday, August 2, with Team Isle of Man competing across six different sports.
Follow the team’s progress on this website and on our social platforms, as well as the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent and Isle of Man Courier newspapers.
Media Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games coverage is brought to you in association with Canaccord Wealth.
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