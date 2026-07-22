Team Isle of Man get their 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign underway later today (Thursday).
The 23rd edition of the multi-sport event fires into the life in Scotland’s second city when the opening ceremony takes centre stage at the OVO Hydro this evening, the first to be staged entirely indoors.
Isle of Man cyclist Stuart Slack made history nearly 68 years ago to the day when, on July 26, 1958, he claimed bronze in the 120-mile road race at the Cardiff Commonwealth Games — the island’s first ever medal at the event.
In total, the Isle of Man has won 12 medals, as follows:
Gold medals: 1966 in Jamaica - Peter Buckley (cycling); 1986 Edinburgh - Nigel Kelly (shooting); 2006 Melbourne - Mark Cavendish (cycling).
Silver medals: 1998 Kuala Lumpur - David Moore (shooting); 2014 Glasgow - Peter Kennaugh (cycling); 2018 Gold Coast – Tim Kneale (shooting).
Bronze medals: 1958 Cardiff - Stuart Slack (cycling); 1970 Edinburgh - Alexandra Jackson (swimming); 1978 Edmonton, Canada - Stewart Watterson (shooting); 2006 Melbourne - Trevor Boyles and David Walton (shooting); 2010 Delhi - Mark Christian (cycling); 2010 Delhi - Tim Kneale (shooting).
Isle of Man Medal Timeline
Tracing the island's 12 medals across 60 years of competition (1958–2018)
Claims the Isle of Man's inaugural Commonwealth Games medal in the 120-mile road race.
Secures the island's first ever Commonwealth Gold medal in cycling.
Jackson wins the island's sole swimming medal (1970); Watterson opens the shooting medal tally (1978).
Claims the island's second Gold medal with victory in shooting.
Moore wins Silver in 1998. In 2006, Cavendish grabs Gold on the track while Trevor Boyles & David Walton take Bronze in shooting.
A two-medal performance in Delhi across cycling and shooting disciplines.
Kennaugh takes road race Silver in Glasgow; Kneale secures his second career Games medal with Silver in Australia.
TEAM
A 27-strong team will represent the island across six different sports in Glasgow - slightly smaller than the 32 at Birmingham 2022 - featuring a mixture of experienced campaigners and Commonwealth debutants.
The final team was confirmed last month following the addition of swimmers Connor Mealin and Zack Bellhouse, taking the squad size to 27. The pair joined an already sizeable swimming contingent, which makes up more than half of the island’s delegation.
SWIMMING
Some 14 Manx athletes will take to the pool at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, namely Peter Allen, Zack Bellhouse, Libby Curphey, Lauren Dennett, Charlie Foster, Ella Justice,
Magnus Kelly, Laura Kinley, recently-crowned triple British champion Oscar Maddrell, Connor Mealin, Kiera Prentice, Harry Robinson, Alex Turnbull and Joel Watterson.
In a full circle moment having made her Games debut in Glasgow 12 years ago, Kinley marks her fourth appearance at the event as the team’s baton bearer at this evening's opening ceremony.
ATHLETICS
The athletics team features Christa Cain, Regan Corrin, Jack Kinrade, Ollie Lockley and David Mullarkey.
Mullarkey and Lockley will join a select band of Isle of Man athletes who have competed in two or more Commonwealth Games over the years, having made their debuts four years ago in Birmingham, while Cain is a late replacement for Sarah Astin who was forced to withdraw through injury.
Corrin and Kinrade are making their debuts, with the former one to watch in the high jump and long jump when the athletics events get underway on Monday.
CYCLING
One of the island's main medal hopes in Glasgow will be cyclist Matty Bostock who lines up on the track at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome alongside INEOS professional Ben Swift, getting underway next Friday (July 31).
BOWLERS START EARLY
Before tonight's opening ceremony though, the sporting action actually gets underway slightly early when the island's bowlers take to the green.
In a Commonwealth Games first, the bowls and para bowls will be contested indoors at the SEC.
The Isle of Man contingent features Michael Collister, Mark McGreal, Caroline Whitehead and Paula Garrett.
GYMNASTICS AND PARA-POWERLIFTING
Completing the 27-strong Isle of Man team in Glasgow is Harry Eyres and Alfie Bezance.
Eyres will represent the island in gymnastics at the Glasgow International Arena, while Bezance competes in the para-powerlifting competition.
The latter will be the Isle of Man flagbearer at the opening ceremony, having already undergone his weigh-in at the SEC earlier in the day.
- Action from the Commonwealth Games will appear in all three of our newspapers - the Examiner, Manx Independent and Courier - plus www.iomtoday.co.im and social media channels over the next fortnight.
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