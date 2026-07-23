The 2026 Commonwealth Games roared into action with a spectacular opening ceremony on Thursday evening.
In the first indoor curtain-raiser in Games history, the two-and-a-half hour showpiece delivered in entertaining fashion.
If Doctor Who fans had ever wanted royal approval, they didn’t have long to wait as the show kicked off with the quirky sight of King Charles III and Queen Camilla being welcomed out of the TARDIS and onto the stage by Scottish and cycling ‘royalty’, Sir Chris Hoy.
And there was no let up from there. With new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham also in situ at the eye-catching OVO Hydro Arena on the Scottish Exhibition Campus, the crowd were treated to a feast of culture as dancers and performers paid tribute to Glasgow – and Scotland’s - working class heritage.
After teams from the continents of Africa, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean and Oceania had all entered the arena, it was then the turn of the European nations to make their entrance.
And it wasn’t long before it was Team Isle of Man’s time to take the applause of the spectators.
Led by flag bearer Alfie Bezance and baton bearer Laura Kinley, the 27-strong team plus officials made their way around the arena.
After the host nation had brought the house down, it was then time for the Scottish baton to arrive – complete with an acoustic version of the Proclaimers anthem 500 Miles - with a relay from Hannah Miley to Neil Fachie, before being handed from Kieron Achara.
The baton was then handed to King Charles who, as the head of the Commonwealth, officially declared the Games open, saying: ‘Over the next ten days, we will certainly thrive here in Glasgow, as the city once again, following its proud hosting of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, welcomes the Commonwealth family with warm hearts and open arms.
‘I extend my warmest gratitude to the city of Glasgow, to all the athletes, to the organisers, volunteers and all who have made this event possible.
‘As we share our love of sport, and our planet, let us build a harmonious and durable future, for our families and each other.
‘It is now my great pleasure to declare the 23rd Commonwealth Games open.’
- The 2026 Commonwealth Games continued until Sunday, August 2, with Team Isle of Man competing across six different sports.
Follow the team’s progress on this website and on our social platforms, as well as the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent and Isle of Man Courier newspapers.
Media Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games coverage is brought to you in association with Canaccord Wealth.
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