Isle of Man gymnast Harry Eyres will compete in the artistic gymnastics final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games today (Sunday).
The 20-year-old is making his Games debut in Glasgow and impressed on the first full day of competition on Friday.
Competing in sub-division one of men’s individual all-around qualifying, he recorded marks of 12.800 on vault, while also impressing on the floor with an effort 11.650.
His other scores were 10.950 on parallel bars, 10.700 on the pommel horse, 10.350 on rings and 10.100 on the horizontal bar for a combined score of 66.550.
This put him in contention for a possible spot in the final but he faced an anxious wait to see how the remainder of qualifying unfolded.
At the close of play, Eyres was sitting in 23rd place overall, with the top 22 qualifying for the final and therefore he was listed as first reserve for Sunday’s medal round.
And late on Saturday evening, news filtered through that Eyres had qualified for the final which gets underway at roughly midday at the Glasgow International Arena.
- Find out how Harry gets on later today at www.iomtoday.co.im and in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.
Follow the team’s progress on this website and on our social platforms, as well as the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent and Isle of Man Courier newspapers.
Media Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games coverage is brought to you in association with Canaccord Wealth.
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