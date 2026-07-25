Isle of Man swimmers contested a final and two semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday evening.
It’s been a record-breaking start to the Games for the Manx contingent at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre and several members of the team earned spots in the evening finals session.
Having set a new island record earlier in the day, the mixed 4x100m relay team of Joel Watterson, Harry Robinson, Ella Justice and Kiera Prentice contested the final against teams from powerhouse nations such as Australia, Scotland, England and New Zealand.
And while they finished eighth, the quartet once again set a new standard by clocking a time of 3min 38.65secs, just inside the morning’s fresh record of 3:39.22.
Games debutante Justice was back in action again in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m backstroke, finishing in a time of 1:03.47 to place eighth in her semi.
Another competitor in semi-final action was baton bearer Laura Kinley in the women’s 100m breaststroke competition who ended only just outside her new lifetime best – set earlier in the day – with a time of 1:13.03.
Follow the team’s progress on this website and on our social platforms, as well as the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent and Isle of Man Courier newspapers.
Media Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games coverage is brought to you in association with Canaccord Wealth.
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