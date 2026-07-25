The Isle of Man's swimmers had a busy Saturday morning in the pool at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
After their record-breaking performances 24 hours earlier, no fewer than 10 of the Manx contingent were back in action at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.
And it was another superb session for the island's swimmers, as yet more records tumbled and several personal bests were also set.
Continuing his impressive start to the Games, Joel Watterson added another new island record to his CV.
Competing in the men's 50m freestyle, he clocked a time of 23.03 seconds to set a new Isle of Man standard and only just missed out on a guaranteed spot in this evening’s semi-finals by 0.01 of a second.
That time, though, was enough to earn his spot as a reserve.
Also competing in the same discipline were Magnus Kelly who was second in his heat in a new personal best of 24.03s and Harry Robinson who was third in his heat and also set a new lifetime best in 23.32s.
Definitely competing this evening is the island’s mixed 4x100m relay team of Watterson, Robinson, Ella Justice and Kiera Prentice after they romped to a record-breaking victory in their heat, coming home more than 3.5 seconds quicker than second-placed Kenya.
Their time of three minutes 39.22 seconds lopped a huge nine seconds off the previous island standard and sealed a spot in the final where they will go up against the likes of Australia, Scotland, England and New Zealand.
And, after initially narrowly missing out on a place in the semi-finals of the Ella Justice and Laura Kinley after finding out that they had made the cut in their respective classes following the withdrawal of other swimmers.
Baton bearer Kinley – in her fourth Games – booked her place in the women’s 100m breaststroke semis with a new lifetime best of 1m 12.15s, while Justice locked down a spot in the women’s 100m backstroke semis in 1:02.83.
Also in action in the latter was Libby Curphey who finished fourth in her heat in a time of 1:07.13, while Peter Allen recorded an effort of 55.90 when finishing eighth in his men’s 100m butterfly heat.
Another personal best followed from Prentice who clocked a time of 2m 08.76s in the women’s 200m freestyle when finishing third in her heat, one place ahead of her team-mate Lauren Dennett in 2:09.54.
Fresh from winning four British titles at the recent Aquatics GB Next Gen Championships, Oscar Maddrell recorded a time of 4m 14.49s in the men’s 400m freestyle on his way to finishing fourth in his heat.
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