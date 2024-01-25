Two former Commonwealth Games athletes have been appointed to a committee that helps government support the development of Isle of Man sport.
Swimmer Dane Harrop and cyclist Laura Warren, who have both represented the island at the highest level, will serve the Isle of Man Sport Committee on four-year terms.
John Lund, who has worked as a lecturer and learning mentor at Premier League football club Sheffield United, has also been appointed as IoM Sports’ educational representative.
Sarah Corlett, the executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport, said: ‘I’m really excited by the new-look team we have now assembled and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve. I am delighted to have the additional experience and knowledge that our newest members will bring as we continue to strive to improve not only the performance of our athletes, but encouraging the highest standards for governing bodies, coaches and officials .’
Isle of Man Sport promotes and develops sport and recreation in the island and advises and assists government to deliver its strategic objectives.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge MHK, said: ‘All three new members bring unique skills and expertise to the table and I am confident they will make an impact. Isle of Man Sport continues to be a key part in the delivery of the government’s key objectives, and helping the island’s athletes, coaches and volunteers in fulfilling and achieving their sporting ambitions.’
The new members join Ms Corlett, Stephen Cregeen, Tim Leeming, David Morgan, Andy Varnom and Sarah Vorster on the eight-strong committee.