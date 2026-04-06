The Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man is inviting all former Team Isle of Man competitors to a special reception hosted by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer on the evening of Tuesday, June 16 at Government House.
Competitors must have represented the Isle of Man at any past Commonwealth Games.
Any former competitor wishing to accept the invitation should contact Victoria Prentice at [email protected] to register to attend.
- The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be held between July 23 until August 2 in Glasgow after the Scottish city stepped in to replace Victoria in Australia who pulled out because of escalating costs.
This year’s event will take place on a smaller scale compared to usual, with the Isle of Man expected to send a team in the region of 20 to 30 athletes. This is expected to be named next month.
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