Mike Browne will ride for Russell Racing for a third successive year at the TT.
The 36-year-old from Killeagh, Southern Ireland – who made his TT debut in 2019 – will compete on Yamaha and Honda machinery.
The Northern Ireland-based team will make a notable change for the event’s two Supersport races, with Browne set to line up on one of the next-generation Yamaha YZF-R9 machines, replacing his more familiar Yamaha YZF-R6.
Introduced to the World Supersport Championship in 2025, the R9 will make its debut on the Mountain Course, offering a potentially more competitive package in the class.
In addition to their Supersport campaign, Russell Racing will broaden its presence across the 1000cc races, the Superbike TT, both Superstock races and the Senior TT.
Browne will contest these aboard a new 2026 Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR, adding further depth to the team’s 2026 effort.
The continued progression reflects both the team’s growing ambition and their confidence in Browne’s ability to deliver strong results across all classes on the Mountain Course.
Having established a solid foundation together since first linking up in 2024, the programme for 2026 represents a clear step forward in both scale and intent.
Browne commented: ‘I’m really pleased to be continuing with Russell Racing. We’ve built a great relationship over the last couple of years, and the programme for 2026 is a big step.
‘The R9 is an exciting prospect, and having competitive machinery across all classes gives us a solid platform to push for results.’
Team owner Alister Russell added: ‘The TT is the focal point for us, and this year’s programme reflects how seriously we’re taking it.
‘Mike has the experience and the pace to deliver across every class, and we’re confident the package we’ve put together will allow us to keep moving forward.’
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