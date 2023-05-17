Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association held the Top Lady Singles competition on Sunday, with 32 players taking to the green at Peel Sunset Bowling Club.
The day started with sunshine before there was a downpour of rain for a while which eventually cleared up for the latter stages, before turning very windy and cold.
Marown’s Clare Cooper was in exceptionally good form all day to finish as the eventual winner, beating Sue Gawne (Noble’s) in the final 21-5. From the quarter-final stage, Cooper finished Castletown’s chances of Hannah Drewett 21-17.
South Ramsey’s Gill Dixon overcame team-mate Elaine Moore 21-10, Margaret Tasker (Port St Mary) always had the upper hand over Jenny Moore (South Ramsey) 21-17. Gawne ended Fiona Kennish’s (South Ramsey) chances of proceeding further 21-11.
The semi-final stage saw Cooper take on Dixon where all the former had was eyes on the final, overcoming her opponent 21-15.
Gawne was up against the experienced Tasker but the latter simply couldn’t match her opponent’s accuracy that she had in the previous game and Gawne secured her place in the final with a 21-12 win.
The final started off extremely cold for all the supporters watching and they were all grateful to Peel Bowling Club for supplying hot drinks to keep them warm.
After four ends it was a close game at 3-3, but Cooper then took control of the game and stretched a lead of 14-4 at end 12. She then finished the game at 21-5 to claim her title of Top Lady.
The association made the presentation and thanked Peel Bowling Club for its hospitality, plus all the competitors and supporters for staying till the end.
South Ramsey’s over-60s
face two close games
There was some good scoring in the over-60s women’s bowls league on Tuesday last week, with the closest game of the day being South Ramsey hosting Noble’s.
South Ramsey 91 v 99
Noble’s (3-3)
The away team came out on top by only eight points after drawing 3-3 on games. The closest game was South Ramsey’s Judy Kelly 21-19 against Marilyn Ellison.
Nobles’ Paula Firth and Libby Andrade both won to single figures to help secure their team the win.
Finch Hill 89 v 96
South Ramsey (3-3)
In the second games of the week, South Ramsey had another close encounter but this time came out on top, winning by a close seven points when they visited Finch Hill and again draw 3-3 on games.
Mary O’Conner (Finch Hill) won 21-1, but South Ramsey dug deep and all their winning games were done so to single figures, while reaching 18 and 14 in the other games gave them enough points for the win.
The rest of the results: Castletown A 116 v 72 Douglas A (5-1), Peel Sunset 94 v 107 Marown (3-3), Onchan A 105 v 60 Castletown B (5-1), Port Erin A 123 v 62 Port Erin B (5-1), Mooragh Park B 46 v 113 Ballaugh (1-5), Port St Mary A 80 v 102 Mooragh Park A (2-4), Mooragh Park B 82 v 108 Port St Mary A (2-4), Castletown B 64 v 126 Port Erin A (0-6), Port Erin B 85 v 106 Castletown A (2-4), Ballaugh 92 v 108 Peel Sunset (2-4), Noble’s 87 v 102 Mooragh Park A (3-3), Marown 115 v 70 Onchan A (4-2).
Castletown A
annihilate B team
The Women’s Open Age League played two games last week, one of which was a Castletown derby when the A team played host to their B side.
Castletown A 189 v 54
Castletown B (9-0)
Angela Quayle for the B team was the only player to reach double figures, while the A team were happy to add the maximum points to their league table.
The rest of the results: Mooragh Park 168 v 119 Douglas (6-3), Marown B 142 v 163 Port St Mary (3-6), Peel Sunset 100 v 173 Marown A (1-8), Ballaugh 118 v 182 South Ramsey (1-8), Port Erin 128 v 183 Noble’s (1-8).
In the second game of the week, Peel Sunset hosted Mooragh Park. These games were all close with the result being Peel Sunset 163 v 138 Mooragh Park (6-3).
Peel Sunset’s Celia Smith won 21-9 and Joyce Kelly 21-8, along with Louise Horsfall 21-14, Beverly Wilson and Shirley Corrin both with 21-12 wins. Annette Barrett just managed a 21-20 win over Olivia Johnson. Mooragh Park winners were Maureen Hamilton 21-16, Maddie McMullen 21-13 and Janet Monk 21-8.
The rest of the results: South Ramsey 181 v 97 Marown B (7-2), Marown A 187 v 85 Port Erin (8-1), Port St Mary 180 v 121 Douglas (7-2), Castletown A 176 v 114 Nobles (7-2), Ballaugh 187 v 94 Castletown B (8-1).