Craig Neve’s team have confirmed the Lincolnshire rider will miss the TT because of the serious injuries he sustained last week during a spill at the North West 200.
Experienced TT campaigner Neve and Gary McCoy were involved in a red-flag incident during Wednesday’s Supersport qualifying session.
Neve was taken to hospital by air ambulance while Northern Irishman McCoy was transported by ambulance.
Neve’s Bathams AJN Racing team have now confirmed, as expected, that Neve will also miss TT ‘25. A statement from the team released on Tuesday evening said: ‘Following his accident during first practice at the North West 200, we are very happy to provide a positive update on Craig’s condition.
‘Craig suffered a number of chest injuries during the first Supersport practice session and was airlifted to the Belfast Royal Hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit and placed into a medically induced coma until he stabilised.
‘The care Craig has received has been incredible and less than 24 hours later he was woken up, and has since been moved from intensive care to a ward where he continues to recover well.
‘Everyone associated with Bathams AJN Racing would like to say a huge thank you to all the marshals and medical staff both trackside and at the Belfast Royal for taking such good care of Craig and delivering the highest standard of support anyone could wish for.
‘Furthermore, we also wish the other rider involved in the accident a speedy recovery.
‘In Craig’s absence, we will announce our new plan for the upcoming TT races in due course.’