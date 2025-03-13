Corinthians and Malew will contest the 22nd Canada Life Women’s FA Cup final after beating Peel 3-0 and Onchan 5-3 respectively in the semi-finals last weekend.
The Ballafletcher side, seven-time winners of this competition, witnessed a first half that was played at a frenetic pace.
Corinthians starting on the front foot before Peel had a spell when they were on top around the half-hour mark.
But on the stroke of half-time, the Whites took the lead. Kiera Griffiths’ goal-kick was nodded on by Kiera Morgan to Kayleigh Dee Corrin who curled a pass behind the Peel back-line for Milly Dawson to place her shot into the net.
After the break, Holly Sumner had a chance to double the lead when she was put clean through, but she blasted her shot straight at onrushing goalkeeper Kayleigh Greggor.
On 56 minutes though, Sumner made sure when she wriggled her way past the Peel defence before dinking the ball over the goalkeeper and into the goal.
Dawson netted Corinthians’ third, pouncing on a Peel throw-in and firing her shot into the bottom right to make it 3-0.
Peel went close to scoring towards the end of the contest when, following a corner, a western header was denied by a goal-line clearance from Dani Foster.
In the other semi, Malew reached their first major cup final since the club was reformed - their only previous appearance came 19 years ago during the 2005/06 season.
The southerners took the lead over Onchan when Rosabel Cardy rounded the goalkeeper and poked home from a tight angle.
But Onchan hit back to take the lead after Poppy Gerrard netted a brace, only for Malew to level matters through Cardy penalty.
Onchan took the lead again with arguably the goal of the game when Coutney Goldsmith netted from all of 40 yards out.
But Ashley Lachenicht levelled matters for the southerners with an effort into the bottom left.
Chloe Swales gave the southerners the lead with a fine individual effort after dribbling her way past three defenders, before Cardy netted Malew’s fifth by completing her hat-trick near full-time to seal a 5-3 win.
The FA Cup final will take place this Sunday at the Bowl, kicking off at 2.45pm.
PAUL HATTON