Douglas High School Old Boys will be plying their trade in the top flight next season after a last-gasp winner saw them edge Ramsey Youth Centre 2–1 in a fiery Ardern and Druggan Division Two promotion decider on Tuesday night.
Needing only one point to go up, DHSOB left it until the sixth minute of stoppage time to seal all three, Jacob Stones slotting home from the edge of the box to spark wild celebrations and crush Youthie’s hopes in front of 250-plus strong crowd.
The stakes were clear from the first whistle and the home side started like a team with a job to finish.
With George Kearns, Robbie Ward and Alex Andrassi combining well, Old Boys immediately took control.
RYCOB’s backline of Oliver Blaker and Tom Hall were called into action repeatedly, particularly during a chaotic spell of corners that saw the woodwork rattled twice.
The breakthrough arrived on 22 minutes and it was no less than Old Boys deserved. A deep corner from Kearns found Martin King at the back post and the defender made no mistake, rising above his marker and powering a header home to put DHSOB in front.
That goal seemed to spark Youthie into action. Ross Crawford wriggled his way into the box but fired wide and Blaker’s long-range effort forced Nathan Quayle into a strong save.
But, by half-time, Old Boys were full value for their 1–0 lead, looking the more composed outfit.
The second half started quietly. Youthie continued to go long without much joy and Kearns saw yellow for a 50-50 challenge that could’ve gone either way.
A lengthy stoppage followed for a head injury to Drew Ward who was later forced off entirely, forcing a reshuffle that saw Robbie Ward drop into centre-back.
The away side finally started to find rhythm around the hour mark. They ditched the direct approach for something more measured, but Ryan Quigley still had to remain sharp to tip Kearns’ long-range drive away.
But, just as the visitors grew into the game, they lost centre-back Tom Hall to injury, a blow that further exposed them to DHSOB’s quick breaks, especially after the introduction of Danny Corrin.
Youthie’s push grew more frantic in the final 10 minutes.
Captain Will Smith was thrown forward as an emergency striker and Crawford almost caught Quayle out with an audacious effort from the centre circle.
Quayle, back-pedalling, just about clawed it away for a corner.
The equaliser eventually arrived with four minutes to play. Leyton Ballard whipped in a free-kick from out wide that somehow missed everyone and drifted straight in to level the scores.
It was a lifeline for RYCOB, who knew only a win would take them up.
DHSOB responded by pushing forward again and almost won it moments later, only to be denied by a goal-line clearance.
But they weren’t done. Six minutes into added time, the ball broke for Stones 20 yards out, the forward turned and drilled a low strike into the bottom corner, sending the Blackberry Lane outfit wild.
It was a fitting end to a hard-fought campaign.
Old Boys are going up and they’ll now be plying their trade in the Premier League next season.
DEAN TURTON