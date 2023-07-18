Ryan Cringle extended his record tally of Centre ACU road race championship titles to six at Jurby recently.
Keeping things in the family, his first cousin, Kyle Casement, secured the 600cc club championship, following a run of similar successes in that class by Ryan and his brother Jamie Cringle in recent years.
The two-day Andreas Racing Association meeting was hit by heavy rain on the Saturday, ultimately leading to it being abandoned after four races.
Castletown’s Paul Cassidy won the opening Single, Twin, Triple/Post-Classic race on his 650 Kawasaki over the clockwise circuit, leading home the ZXR750 Post-Classic machine of Marc Colvin by 14 seconds.
Multiple former TT winner Ian Lougher, one of eight late entries from the Southern 100, finished ninth on his Paton in what was his first race on the track for several decades.
Cringle won the opening Centre championship race on his Honda Fireblade by 17.3 seconds from red-jacketed Grant Thomson and the similar 600 Honda of Casement.
The first sidecar race was red-flagged when Darren Hope and Paul Bumfrey spun at the bus stop chicane in the damp and slippery conditions. The Gale brothers, Jim and Ben, were flipped off their 790 KTM when they went onto the grass to avoid the outfit in front of them.
The result was declared on the positions after four laps, minus the Gales, with defending champions Craig Melvin and Stuart Christian 30s clear of Irishmen Derk Lynch and Anthony McDonnell – left-overs from the Southern.
With conditions rapidly deteriorating, the 600cc race only had eight starters and this was won by a clear 18.6s by Thomson from Suzuki-mounted Sam Cookson of Leyland and Wayne Avis of Douglas.
Standing water on parts of the track and no sign of a let-up in the rain led to the wise decision to halt proceedings for the day.
Sunday was much improved, but quite windy on the exposed former RAF drome.
Now on the anti-clockwise circuit, Cassidy repeated his success in the Single, Twin, Triple over Colvin, Moffitt and Corcoran (the latter first of the post-classics).
Later in the proceedings, Cassidy sealed his hat-trick with a huge margin of victory when Colvin was a DNF and Corcoran a non-starter. But the battle for second was a close one between Luke Blevins, Bruce Cobburn, Luke McKinlay and Brian Moffitt with less than one second covering the four of them at the line. The best post-classic rider was Laurence Cummins on the Honda VFR.
Cringle led home his cousin Casement in both Centre championship races. He lopped three tenths of a second off the outright lap record in the first race, then sliced a bit more off it in the other to leave it at 95.062mph (1min 04.379sec).
Thomson was third in both, later winning the two Clubman/Novice championship races from Avis to make it eight wins in succession in that class since his first appearance at Jurby in April.
The Gale brothers had a great battle with Melvin/Christian in the first sidecar race, only decided in the last half-a-lap when the Gales regained the lead to get to the line half-a-second ahead, with Hope/Bumfrey third, seven seconds in arrears.
The latter crew won race two by 3.4s from the Gales, with Melvin/Christian non-starters. This title is likely to go all the way to the last race in September.
Cringle rounded off his weekend with a brace of wins in the 600cc class. He beat new class champion Casement by 3.7s in race one, with Cassidy a close third, but Illy Quayle produced an inspired ride to squeeze out Casement and Thomson for the runner-up spot in the other.
Paul Metcalfe won the opening Lightweight race on his 250 Aprilia from the leading single of Luke McKinlay and the second Lightweight ridden by Rhys Callister. The mid-pack battle of the CB500s was won by Jamie Everitt from Sam Bowers and Jack Hunter.
In race two, McKinlay was first across the line from Brian Moffitt and Callister, with Bowers denying Everitt a CB500 double.
Cassidy added yet more wins to his impressive Jurby tally this year with another double in the 700cc four-stroke twin class over Colvin and Chris Moffitt.
The Pre-injection 600cc category saw a similar double for Spiers over Damien Crook.