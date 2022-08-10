Crellin and Sziler win Regatta cup at Port Erin TC
Wednesday 17th August 2022 6:00 pm
Share
Pat Crellin (left) retained the Regatta cup with Vanessa Sziler at Port Erin Tennis Cup ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Port Erin Tennis Club enjoyed the fantastic weather over the weekend for its annual Regatta tournament on Saturday.
The round robin competition gives four rounds of matches for all players with a mixed doubles format.
New partners are drawn for each match which makes for a very sociable yet competitive event.
Points are awarded for the number of games won and totalled up to provide the two winners.
Club secretary Pat Crellin retained her share of the cup with Vanessa Sziler as the other winner.
The three runners-up were Wijkie Dawson-Trip, Steve Edwards and Ricky Broadbent.GEOFF CORKE
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |