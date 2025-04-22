The Isle of Man women’s cricket team finished runners-up in the weekend’s Cyprus Quadrangular T20i series.
The islanders won three matches in the competition, but lost to champions Jersey in the final game on Sunday.
The Manx began the tournament in good form on Friday beating Denmark and Cyprus.
Lucy Barnett, who was later named batter of the tournament, top scored for the Isle of Man against the latter with 77 off 49 balls, while Caitlin Henery finished 57 not out as the Manx finished on 195-2.
Cyprus were bowled out for only 89 with Barnett and Alanya Thorpe picking up three wickets apiece.
Denmark were limited to 103-8 with Dani Murphy the pick of the Manx bowlers taking three wicket for the loss of only 15 runs.
In reply the islanders made 104-7, with Barnett (23) and Ellan Cleator (22) top scorers.
Barnett continued her good form into Saturday’s game with Jersey, scoring 63 from 45 balls as the Isle of Man were bowled out for 138.
Jersey responded well reaching their target with 4.5 overs to spare and for the loss of only two wickets.
A second loss followed later that day against Denmark.
The Manx battled to 111-8 from their 20 overs, Thorpe top scoring with 29 not out.
Despite a four-wicket haul for Murphy, the Danes reached their target with 11 balls remaining.
The Manx bounced back against Cyprus on Sunday morning, beating the hosts by 61 runs thanks to big scores from Barnett (68) and Henery (58*).
Murphy took three wickets, while Lola Hornby-Wheeler marked her second international with figures of 2-14.
The Isle of Man rounded out their campaign with a game against Jersey, the Channel Islanders winning by nine wickets.
In addition to being named batter of the tournament with 272 runs, Barnett was also picked as the overall player of the tournament, while Murphy was bowler of the competition after taking 11 wickets.