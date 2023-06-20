The MCC make their annual trip to the island this week with three matches planned for the tourists.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, the visitors take on an Isle of Man Development XI at King William’s College.
This game gets underway at 1pm.
On Thursday, the MCC squad will take on the King William’s first XI again at KWC with a 1pm start.
The MCC’s tour is rounded off on Friday with two T20 games against a Isle of Man XI.
These again take place at King William’s College at 1 and 4pm.
Spectators are welcome to all games.